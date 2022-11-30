Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 111.5% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the October 31st total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,897. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
