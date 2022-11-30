Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 111.5% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the October 31st total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,897. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

