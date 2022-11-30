Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 396.4% in November

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 396.4% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 5,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

