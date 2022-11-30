Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 396.4% in November

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 396.4% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 5,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
