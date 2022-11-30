Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Ciaran Whelan Sells 16,678 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 16,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.16), for a total value of £85,891.70 ($102,753.56).

Ciaran Whelan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 5th, Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.05), for a total transaction of £955,661.20 ($1,143,272.16).

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of LON INVP remained flat at GBX 518.20 ($6.20) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 433.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 437.60. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 690.93. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 541.40 ($6.48).

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.46) price target on shares of Investec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Investec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Articles

