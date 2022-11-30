Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.35

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $12.15. Investec Group shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 153 shares.

Investec Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

About Investec Group

(Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.