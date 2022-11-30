Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL):

11/28/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €59.00 ($60.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €50.00 ($51.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/22/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($65.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($57.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €62.00 ($63.92) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($54.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/9/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €63.10 ($65.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($55.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/18/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($54.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €62.00 ($63.92) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SHL stock traded down €0.48 ($0.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €50.44 ($52.00). The stock had a trading volume of 440,884 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €46.61 and its 200 day moving average is €48.86. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($41.57) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($69.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.