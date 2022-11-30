Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 30th (AMP, ASAZY, ASX, AVA, AVDL, BGAOY, CMC, CNCE, COO, CRS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 30th:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have €16.00 ($16.49) price target on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $375.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $345.00.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has SEK 170 target price on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 90 ($1.08) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 85 ($1.02).

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 110 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have €48.50 ($50.00) price target on the stock.

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €15.00 ($15.46) target price on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

