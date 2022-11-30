IoTeX (IOTX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $142.63 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. IoTeX has a market cap of $142.63 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009531 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 6,116,124,331 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is IoTeX?IoTeX is a privacy-centric blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that launched in 2017. It aims to make autonomous device coordination a reality while creating an open ecosystem where people and IoT devices can interact freely with properly designed incentives.It is based on the Ethereum blockchain and the IOTX token powers the IoTeX network. This includes paying for transactions, staking, governance and registering new devices to the IoTeX network. The project uses an innovative Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism, a variant of the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) mechanism, that provides instant finality and throughput to help it support millions of IoT devices. IoTeX’s technology aims to give users full control of their internet-connected devices and data.The team includes over 30 research scientists and engineers, who have built an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain with the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism. Being EVM-compatible, it allows developers to build and convert smart contracts from ETH to its network.The IoTeX network has over 100 delegates ensuring the network is decentralized and is fully open-source. The network already powers a diverse ecosystem of devices and decentralized applications. In the future, it plans to create devices powered by IoTeX’s decentralized identity system, real-world data oracles, and decentralized autonomous machines that “autonomously generate value for humans via on-chain data/assets.”What is IOTX used for?IOTX is the native token of the IoTeX network. Each token represents fractional ownership of the network and can be used to pay for transactions on the blockchain. IoTeX users can use IOTX to use decentralized applications and stake their tokens or vote on network delegates.Developers may power their devices and decentralized applications with IOTX-based incentives, while service providers may offer services to devices or decentralized applications using IOTX.The IoTeX Network ecosystem is vast and currently consists of several projects such as:Ucam – a blockchain-powered home security camera with 100% data privacyPebble – a decentralized asset tracking device to bring verifiable real-world data to IoTeX DAppsMimo DEX – A cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) with automated liquidity and 5-sec trade finalityMultisender App – Batch-sending IOTX and XRC20 tokens to thousands of recipients in one single actionIoTeX Scout – An alternative block explorer for the IoTeX blockchainIoTube – a cross-chain bridge to transfer tokens/data between IoTeX and other blockchains like EthereumIoTeX Studio IDE – an online IDE for writing, testing, and deploying IoTeX smart contracts and DAppsAnd many more. You can access a full list of IoTeX ecosystem projects on its website.​Who created IoTeX?The IoTeX network is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by a global team of top engineers from companies including Google, Facebook, Google, and Uber. Its founding team includes Raullen Chai, former head of cryptography at Uber and senior software engineer at Google, and Qevan Guo, former product lead at Facebook.It also includes Jing Sun, a former managing partner at Sparkland Capital, a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capital firm, and Xinxin Fan, a senior research scientist at Bosch.Where to buy IOTXIOTX is currently traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, and HitBTC. Its recent Coinbase listing means it is now also listed on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange. You can find out where to buy IOTX on the cryptocurrency’s markets page on CryptoCompare.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.