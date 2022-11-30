IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

