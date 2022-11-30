iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $96.63. 265,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064,895. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

