iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.68. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $158.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

