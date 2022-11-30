iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 304.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 7,629,269 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

