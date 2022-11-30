iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Position Trimmed by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

