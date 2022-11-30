iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 513,218 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37.

