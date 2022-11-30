iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 1,316.7% in November

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 1,316.7% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 220,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SUSC remained flat at $22.42 during trading on Wednesday. 7,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,290. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

