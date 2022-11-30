iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.