iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 82,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

