iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 464,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,707,306 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,112 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,612,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 240,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 138.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 780,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,709 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

