iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1,257.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,344 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 5.3% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.91. 2,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,915. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

