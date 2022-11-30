iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,309,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,656 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,426.3% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 827,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 804,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,437,000 after acquiring an additional 778,485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,625. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

