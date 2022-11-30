iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8,901.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,125,000 after buying an additional 5,290,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.