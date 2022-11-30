iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iStar during the third quarter valued at $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 12.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 107,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Stock Up 3.3 %

iStar stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,927. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. iStar has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $696.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iStar Company Profile

STAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

