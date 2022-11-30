Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.10. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 100 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.
About Itaú Corpbanca
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
