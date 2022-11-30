Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.44

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.44 and last traded at $72.19, with a volume of 53213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.