Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 359,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Jack Creek Investment Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:JCICW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,643. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22.

