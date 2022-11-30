Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Jackpot Digital Trading Down 29.1 %
JPOTF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
