Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

