Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 700 Price Target

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.13) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.58) price target on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.90) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.31 ($7.27).

Shares of GLEN traded up GBX 13.89 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 564.69 ($6.76). 47,662,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,792,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 501.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 483.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 566.43 ($6.78). The company has a market cap of £73.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.21.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

