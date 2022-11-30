Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. 13,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,220. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

