John R. Rettig Sells 5,961 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $679,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.75 on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. 2,075,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $307.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $131.43.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 179.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 17.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 28.6% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.