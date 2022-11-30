John R. Rettig Sells 5,961 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $679,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.75 on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. 2,075,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $307.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $131.43.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
