Joystick (JOY) 1-Day Volume Hits $181,296.68

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $113.86 million and approximately $181,296.68 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,128.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010217 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00245786 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54313964 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $221,552.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

