JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.55 and last traded at $53.55. Approximately 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

