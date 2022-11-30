JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 238,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $393.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $118.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

