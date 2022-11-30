JUNO (JUNO) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $107.86 million and approximately $462,518.06 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00009957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,374,747 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

