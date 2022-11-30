JUST (JST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.71 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. JUST has a market capitalization of $198.91 million and $15.71 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.23 or 0.06759364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00506122 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.74 or 0.30780400 BTC.
About JUST
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JUST Token Trading
