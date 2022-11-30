KickToken Price Hits $0.0065 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. KickToken has a market cap of $801,855.68 and $167,312.78 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,176.45 or 0.99963937 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040475 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00245978 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000133 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,556,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,556,082 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,560,189.5384687. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00643744 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $175,560.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

