Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGSPY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($70.10) to €66.00 ($68.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($92.78) to €83.00 ($85.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($58.76) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Kingspan Group stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

Kingspan Group Announces Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.1663 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.