Kinross Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 44,312 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 301% compared to the typical volume of 11,041 call options.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 20,642,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,536,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,160,000 after buying an additional 3,931,500 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

