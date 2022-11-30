Kinross Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 44,312 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 301% compared to the typical volume of 11,041 call options.
Kinross Gold Stock Performance
Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 20,642,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.34.
Kinross Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.
Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.