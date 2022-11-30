KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Down 8.6%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) was down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

KLDiscovery Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

