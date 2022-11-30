Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 6212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$15.21 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

