KOK (KOK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.28 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $56.08 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,149.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00246027 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09157579 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,049,338.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

