Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 56,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 116,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €155.00 ($159.79) to €145.00 ($149.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($169.07) to €148.00 ($152.58) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($195.88) to €175.00 ($180.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($175.26) to €162.00 ($167.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.