KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 6,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHYB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,729,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 231.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 44,483 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $872,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

