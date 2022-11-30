Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 2,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1,108.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

