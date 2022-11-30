Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 36.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

