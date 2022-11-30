Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,928. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

