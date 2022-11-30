Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leatt Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 15,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The company has a market cap of $122.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.66. Leatt has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.
Leatt Company Profile
