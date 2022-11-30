Lenovo Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1838 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of LNVGY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 43,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

