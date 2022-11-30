Lenovo Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1838 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
Shares of LNVGY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 43,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGY)
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.