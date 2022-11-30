LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 6.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LG Display by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in LG Display by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LPL opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.39. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

