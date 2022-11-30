Li Auto Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Li Auto in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Li Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Li Auto’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of LI opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -370.53 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

