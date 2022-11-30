Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 398.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 340,336 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $3,477,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.